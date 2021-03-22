FangDD to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Event Title: Fangdd Network Group Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #2364238 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2364238

Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 3, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Replay Code: #2364238

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/.

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China，operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1,250,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

FangDD

Ms. Linda Li

Director, Capital Markets Department

Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968

E-mail: ir@fangdd.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Phone: +1(646) 308-1649

E-mail: FangDD@icrinc.com