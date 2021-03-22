REPEAT -- DeFi Bermuda Trading Subsidiary Generates 755.47% Re-turns Since Inception

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ DeFi Technologies ”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that its DeFi Bermuda subsidiary generated 755.47% returns since inception. DeFi Technologies has finalized an investment in Saffron Finance, a protocol pioneering tranched risk in the DeFi Space and Christian Kaczmarczyk joins the team as Investment Principal.

DeFi Technologies is focused on providing public market investors with access to the rapid growth in decentralized finance. This new model for financial services enables transactions between different parties to be processed through distributed ledger technology, or blockchain, rather than be centralized through a traditional financial institution.

DeFi Bermuda Trading Update

Assets Bought on 12 Jan at Price on 20.03.2021 - 00.15 CET % Change Uniswap $5.22 $33.48 641.38 Aave $116.83 $372.28 318.65 Sushi $3.85 $20.38 529.35 Compound $166.45 $441.28 265.11 Maker $1'367.16 $2'115.41 154.73 Yearn $30'059.51 $36'447.76 121.25 Republic $0.35 $1.12 315.62 Balancer $17.56 $61.25 348.80 Curve $0.61 $2.72 447.39 WNXM $27.33 $47.29 173.03 1inch $1.12 $4.98 444.64 DerivaDAO $3.45 $8.36 242.32 Synthetix $13.24 $19.91 150.38 MAPS $0.07 $1.03 1471.43 Oxygen $0.05 $2.94 5880.00

Since investing on January 12th, the portfolio has grown by 755.47% in value calculated as of the 20th of March at 00.15 CET.