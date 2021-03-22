SES Selected Gilat to Enable Tier-1 4G/LTE MNO in Brazil to Provide Broadband Connectivity for Education

Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform will provide connectivity to hundreds of schools in Brazil over the SES-14 Ku-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS). This will enable the Tier-1 MNO to fulfill the government obligation of extending broadband connectivity for education to Brazil's most remote schools.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, selected Gilat to enable a Tier-1 4G/LTE Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Brazil to provide broadband connectivity for education. Gilat's multi-service platform opens opportunities for additional applications in the region.

"We’re proud to be part of this project that aims to positively impact the lives of thousands of Brazilian students even across the most remote rural areas of the country, who will have the opportunity to benefit from the high-speed connectivity provided by our SES-14 satellite. Gilat's local delivery capabilities, including site installation and field support, make Gilat the right partner in supporting SES Networks to meet the requirements of our Tier-1 MNO customer and contribute in narrowing the digital divide in Brazil," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Fixed Data Americas at SES Networks. "With this collaboration we will also have the opportunity to provide additional services, such as mobile backhaul, enabled by Gilat's multi-service platform."

"This award signifies and supports SES and Gilat’s common goal of delivering high-quality broadband to people everywhere, who deserve the opportunity to be connected to the digital world," said Tobias Dezordi, Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "Gilat's multi-service SkyEdge II-c platform together with its local presence will enable Brazil's Tier-1 MNO to provide connectivity for education throughout rural Brazil."

