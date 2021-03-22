 

SES Selected Gilat to Enable Tier-1 4G/LTE MNO in Brazil to Provide Broadband Connectivity for Education

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:06  |  34   |   |   

Gilat's multi-service platform opens opportunities for additional applications in the region

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, selected Gilat to enable a Tier-1 4G/LTE Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Brazil to provide broadband connectivity for education. Gilat's multi-service platform opens opportunities for additional applications in the region.

Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform will provide connectivity to hundreds of schools in Brazil over the SES-14 Ku-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS). This will enable the Tier-1 MNO to fulfill the government obligation of extending broadband connectivity for education to Brazil's most remote schools.

"We’re proud to be part of this project that aims to positively impact the lives of thousands of Brazilian students even across the most remote rural areas of the country, who will have the opportunity to benefit from the high-speed connectivity provided by our SES-14 satellite. Gilat's local delivery capabilities, including site installation and field support, make Gilat the right partner in supporting SES Networks to meet the requirements of our Tier-1 MNO customer and contribute in narrowing the digital divide in Brazil," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Fixed Data Americas at SES Networks. "With this collaboration we will also have the opportunity to provide additional services, such as mobile backhaul, enabled by Gilat's multi-service platform."

"This award signifies and supports SES and Gilat’s common goal of delivering high-quality broadband to people everywhere, who deserve the opportunity to be connected to the digital world," said Tobias Dezordi, Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "Gilat's multi-service SkyEdge II-c platform together with its local presence will enable Brazil's Tier-1 MNO to provide connectivity for education throughout rural Brazil."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Seite 1 von 3
Gilat Satellite Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SES Selected Gilat to Enable Tier-1 4G/LTE MNO in Brazil to Provide Broadband Connectivity for Education Gilat's multi-service platform opens opportunities for additional applications in the regionPETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Telespazio Selects Gilat to Supply Enterprise Connectivity in Brazil for a Multinational Leading Energy Company
09.03.21
Gilat Announces Appointment of Isaac Angel as Chairman of the Board
08.03.21
Gilat Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report
03.03.21
Gilat's In-Flight Connectivity High-Power Transceiver Successfully Tested by Global Eagle Entertainment for DO-160G Certification

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
22
5G Star am Himmel?