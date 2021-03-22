RAPT Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis

Company Reaffirms Guidance to Report Data in 1H 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced enrollment has been completed in its Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The Company expects treatment follow up and data compilation to be completed in time for top line results to be reported in the first half of 2021.



“We look forward to reporting top line data from this trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis, which could serve as initial proof of concept in AD and a wide range of inflammatory diseases,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “We believe an encouraging outcome in this Phase 1b trial would be if RPT193 shows a clear benefit compared to placebo in at least one key clinical or patient-reported endpoint. Evidence of efficacy, combined with once-daily oral convenience and a favorable safety profile, would be attractive in this patient population. This is an exciting time for RAPT as our CCR4 antagonist platform may potentially demonstrate broad clinical utility in both oncology and inflammation.”



RAPT’s Phase 1b study is part of a first-in-human Phase 1a/1b trial of RPT193. The Phase 1b portion of the trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with moderate to severe AD. The study is being conducted at multiple sites in the United States and has enrolled 31 patients. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1b study is safety. Secondary and exploratory endpoints include pharmacokinetics, biomarkers and clinical efficacy as evaluated by multiple measurements, including the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and pruritis Numerical Rating Scale (NRS). The Phase 1b trial was not powered to achieve statistical significance for any particular endpoint.

The Phase 1a portion of the Phase 1a/1b trial was a standard single and multiple dose escalation study in healthy volunteers. The data from the Phase 1a study demonstrated pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics that support once-daily oral dosing with RPT193, and blinded safety data supported initiation of the Phase 1b portion of the trial. Preclinical studies of RPT193 have demonstrated its ability to block the migration of mouse and human Th2 cells in vitro as well as inhibit inflammation in models of atopic dermatitis and asthma.