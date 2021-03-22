 

Rezolute Presents Data on RZ358 in Post-Gastric Bypass Hypoglycemia at ENDO 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (“Rezolute” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RZLT) today presented positive results of a Phase 2a study of RZ358 in patients with post-gastric bypass hypoglycemia (PGBH), as well as results of a pharmacologic model of the drug candidate, at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting, ENDO 2021, held virtually from March 20 through March 23. The study objective was met, with a clinically significant improvement in hypoglycemia by more than 50%, translating to near normalization of average glucose levels. Furthermore, a population-based PK-PD model characterized the observed drug concentrations and quantified the exposure-response relationship.

“These results in patients with post-gastric bypass hypoglycemia, as well as the broader program-based pharmacologic modeling we’ve presented today, provide further confirmation of RZ358’s unique mechanism of action and therapeutic potential, which by design is highly suited to address hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinemia,” said Brian Roberts, MD, senior vice president of clinical development at Rezolute. “We have also generated a quantitative and predictive model of RZ358 behavior, which will prove valuable in the planning and execution of our late-stage clinical development programs with RZ358, including our study in congenital hyperinsulinism.”

About the Phase 2a Study

The presentation, titled “Single and repeat-dose study of RZ358 in Patients with Post-Gastric Bypass Hypoglycemia (PGBH): Results of Population PK/PD Modeling,” reported the results of a Phase 2a, open-label, single ascending (3, 6, and 9 mg/kg) and repeat dose (3 mg/kg/week for 4 weeks) study of IV RZ358 in 16 patients with PGBH. Serial measurements of RZ358 concentrations as well as biomarkers and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) were performed for up to 6 weeks. The results showed that RZ358 was safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse reactions or discontinuations. RZ358 led to a sustained improvement of at least 50% in time in target blood glucose range (70-180 mg/dL), translating to near normalization of average daily glucose values. Consistent with its mechanism of action, RZ358 did not cause hyperglycemia.

