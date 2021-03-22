Altus Group Highlights Commitment to ESG in 2020 Sustainability Report

“Altus Group’s market leadership has been built on earning the trust of our stakeholders and conducting our business with high integrity. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our culture and long-term strategy, guiding us in our ongoing efforts to advance responsible and ethical business practices that will drive positive impact for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group.

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, has published its 2020 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s commitment to its environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) initiatives and progress.

The 2020 Sustainability Report highlights the Company’s:

Robust stakeholder engagement process to better understand and address key concerns and expectations;





Proactive Covid-19 pandemic response and effective business continuity measures that enabled the Company to ensure the safety of its people and maintain excellent productivity in serving clients;





Light environmental footprint and carbon business model, as well as sustainability practices to reduce the impact the Company’s operations have on the environment;





Human capital strategies to attract, retain, develop, reward and motivate its people, as well as efforts to foster a positive culture and employee well-being;





Expanded strategy to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace;





Philanthropic initiatives to support the communities and organizations important to its employees and customers;





Mature cybersecurity, data privacy and protection of intellectual property measures; and





Strong corporate governance framework to ensure effective stewardship and practices that are in the best interests of all the Company’s stakeholders.



To download Altus Group’s 2020 Sustainability Report, please visit www.altusgroup.com or click here. More information on the Company’s corporate governance program is also detailed in the Company’s Management Information Circular that was filed to SEDAR on March 19, 2021 and is posted on Altus Group’s website under the investor relations section.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

