Applied Molecular Transport Appoints Earl Douglas as General Counsel

Company on track to announce oral AMT-101 top-line data readouts from the four Phase 2 trials from its comprehensive clinical program beginning in the second half of 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Earl Douglas as General Counsel. In his new role, Earl will assume leadership responsibilities for all legal activities of the Company. He will become a member of the AMT Executive Team, reporting to chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT, Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D.

“I am delighted to welcome Earl as our general counsel and latest member of our executive management team,” stated Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D. “Earl brings extensive legal and strategic advisory experience that will be invaluable as we continue to advance our promising pipeline of novel, oral biologic medicines. He is joining AMT at a critical time for the company, as we look forward to sharing top-line oral AMT-101 data readouts from the four Phase 2 trials from our comprehensive clinical program beginning in the second half of 2021 and as our second program, oral AMT-126, progresses through the clinic.”

Mr. Douglas joins with more than 30 years of deep experience, leading and building legal organizations for biotechnology and medical device organizations. Mr. Douglas most recently served as general counsel at Kiverdi. He has also served as general counsel and corporate secretary at BioMimetic Therapeutics (acquired by Wright Medical Group), Spinal Dynamics (acquired by Medtronic), and OPX Biotechnologies (acquired by Cargill). He also previously served as Counsel at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and earlier in his career, practiced as an associate with Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Mr. Douglas earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holds a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law.

“I am thrilled to be joining AMT at such an important point in the Company’s growth,” said Earl Douglas, general counsel of AMT. “I look forward to supporting the Company’s future progress with this accomplished team.”