 

Richard Goldfarb, PhD, Joins C2C Gold Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Goldfarb, PhD, to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

“On behalf of the Board, management and our team, I am extremely pleased to welcome Rich Goldfarb as a new Director of C2C Gold Corp,” said Janet Lee-Sheriff, Executive Chair of C2C Gold Corp. “Rich is a globally recognized authority on orogenic gold deposits and will be invaluable as we begin our exploration program in Newfoundland’s Central Gold Belt. Rich’s work on orogenic gold deposits in Alaska, China, and elsewhere along the Pacific Rim has been critical in developing the industry’s current understanding of these major gold deposits. His insight and expertise will strengthen our Board and Team.”

“I look forward to working with the C2C Board and management team and am excited to work with an explorer like Shawn Ryan,” said Richard Goldfarb. “I see great opportunity and potential for gold discoveries in Newfoundland, an underexplored and highly prospective jurisdiction. Without a doubt, the structure of central Newfoundland indicates it is the most favorable setting for Paleozoic orogenic gold along the entire length of the Appalachian-Variscan belt from Alabama to Scotland.”

Dr. Richard Goldfarb is featured in a Melbourne, Australia video detailing Orogenic Gold Deposits. To view this video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBGuaCDMPzM

Richard Goldfarb, PhD Director
Richard J. Goldfarb, PhD, is a globally recognized expert on orogenic gold deposits having served 36 years with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Resources Program. Dr. Goldfarb is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines; Adjunct Professor, University of Western Australia; and a Distinguished Overseas Professor at China University of Geosciences, Beijing, China, as well as a private consultant.

Dr. Goldfarb obtained his PhD Geology from the University of Colorado and is the recipient of many awards from scientific organizations around the world. He is a Fellow and Ex-President of the Society of Economic Geologists and an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits. He has senior authored or co-authored more than 225 papers and delivered over 200 presentations in 31 countries.

