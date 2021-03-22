Press Release

March 22, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 125,494 shares in the period March 15 to March 19, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 39,43 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 4.9 million.