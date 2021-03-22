Inphi Announces Commercial Availability and Production Ramp of COLORZ II 400ZR and ZR+ QSFP-DD Transceivers

The ever-increasing bandwidth demand between data centers, driven by streaming video, social networking, cloud computing, AI, and, more recently, work from home, is motivating mega-cloud data center operators to deploy high-density, low latency and low power DWDM links to connect multiple data centers within region and allow them to behave like a single data center.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the commercial availability and production ramp of COLORZ II 400ZR, the industry’s first QSFP-DD pluggable coherent transceivers for cloud data center interconnects (DCIs). For the first time, cloud operators can connect their data centers within a region with high performance, low power, small form factor 400G coherent transceivers without the need for a separate transport box. A longer reach variant, COLORZ II 400G ZR+, which extends the reach of COLORZ II from 120km to about 400km, is in final stages of qualification and expected to be commercially available starting next month.

“The ability to provide high bandwidth connectivity in a small, cost effective form factor expands the reach of open cloud networking,” said Dr. Hacene Chaouch, Distinguished Engineer at Arista Networks. “We are pleased with commercial availability of 400G ZR product suite to transform the way cloud titans and service providers connect their regional data centers.”

“COLORZ II 400G ZR and ZR+ are the enabling technology for next-gen data center interconnects,” said Josef Berger, AVP, Product Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “This is an important step in realizing our vision of 'The Cloud is the Network'. The commercial availability and production ramp of COLORZ II 400G ZR and ZR+ demonstrates Inphi's industry leadership as we continue to create solutions that dramatically increase the speed of data movement, while keeping the power and cost low.”

According to market research firm Cignal AI, shipments of 400G ZR and ZR+ modules will expand at a >100% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and provide one-third of worldwide WDM connectivity in 2025.

“The commercial availability of COLORZ II 400ZR makes IP over DWDM viable for network operators,” said Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst. “This enables an entirely new type of distributed data center architecture for the cloud and is the first step towards broad adoption in both cloud and traditional service provider networks.”