Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, May 4th, 2021, 10 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 7986514. The call will be available for replay through June 4, 2021 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 7986514. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com .