 

Asia Broadband Goes Live Today With Sales of Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sales launch today of the Company’s AABB Gold (AABBG) cryptocurrency token developed by Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC). In order to purchase tokens, AABB Wallet users must update the app or download to install the latest version of the app and pass the Know Your Client (KYC) process. Within this new version of the AABB Wallet, the token will only be available for purchase in exchange for other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Therefore, purchasers will need to hold existing cryptocurrency in any third-party wallet such as Coinbase or Binance. Purchasers will then deposit cryptocurrency from their third party wallet into their AABB Wallet to exchange and purchase the AABB Gold token (AABBG) for the current 0.1 gram of gold price (approximately $5.60 USD) plus a small transaction fee. Support for users of the AABB Wallet is available on the website www.AABBGoldToken.com and by email to AABBWallet@gmail.com.

The initial token release is backed by $30 million in physical gold the Company currently holds. At today’s market price of gold, this initial token release available for purchase is 5.4 million tokens at the one-tenth (0.1) gram of gold price (approximately $5.60 USD) for each AABBG token. The token price is tied to and supported by the Company at the market price of gold at a minimum. As the price of gold fluctuates, the minimum supported price of the AABBG token will increase or decrease, but the potential upside price of the token will be driven by market demand.

The AABB Gold token (AABBG) is backed 100% by physical gold held by the Company and additional releases of the token will continue to be backed 100% by additional physical gold acquired from future mining production, gold purchased from cash reserves or credit.

The launch version of the AABB Wallet will allow purchasers to transfer AABBG tokens to others that also have the AABB Wallet, but tokens will not initially be exchangeable within the AABB Wallet for other cryptocurrencies. This inaugural version of the AABB Wallet will allow the Company to increase token circulation and accumulate revenues to be utilized for the support and stabilization the token price when AABBG is freely exchangeable in the open market.

Seite 1 von 3
Asia Broadband Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia Broadband Goes Live Today With Sales of Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sales launch today of the Company’s AABB Gold (AABBG) cryptocurrency token developed by Core State …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Asia Broadband Specifies Characteristics Of Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token
04.03.21
Asia Broadband Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mine and Production Facilities in Mascota, Mexico
26.02.21
Asia Broadband Service Providers Communications
25.02.21
Asia Broadband Approves Stock Dividend For Shareholders
23.02.21
Asia Broadband Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Update