Asia Broadband Goes Live Today With Sales of Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token

Therefore, purchasers will need to hold existing cryptocurrency in any third-party wallet such as Coinbase or Binance. Purchasers will then deposit cryptocurrency from their third party wallet into their AABB Wallet to exchange and purchase the AABB Gold token (AABBG) for the current 0.1 gram of gold price (approximately $5.60 USD) plus a small transaction fee. Support for users of the AABB Wallet is available on the website www.AABBGoldToken.com and by email to AABBWallet@gmail.com.

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sales launch today of the Company’s AABB Gold (AABBG) cryptocurrency token developed by Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC). In order to purchase tokens, AABB Wallet users must update the app or download to install the latest version of the app and pass the Know Your Client (KYC) process. Within this new version of the AABB Wallet, the token will only be available for purchase in exchange for other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

The initial token release is backed by $30 million in physical gold the Company currently holds. At today’s market price of gold, this initial token release available for purchase is 5.4 million tokens at the one-tenth (0.1) gram of gold price (approximately $5.60 USD) for each AABBG token. The token price is tied to and supported by the Company at the market price of gold at a minimum. As the price of gold fluctuates, the minimum supported price of the AABBG token will increase or decrease, but the potential upside price of the token will be driven by market demand.

The AABB Gold token (AABBG) is backed 100% by physical gold held by the Company and additional releases of the token will continue to be backed 100% by additional physical gold acquired from future mining production, gold purchased from cash reserves or credit.

The launch version of the AABB Wallet will allow purchasers to transfer AABBG tokens to others that also have the AABB Wallet, but tokens will not initially be exchangeable within the AABB Wallet for other cryptocurrencies. This inaugural version of the AABB Wallet will allow the Company to increase token circulation and accumulate revenues to be utilized for the support and stabilization the token price when AABBG is freely exchangeable in the open market.