Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index

BOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index effective March 22, 2021, as part of its quarterly initial public offering (IPO) additions. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000 provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.



The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information about the Russell U.S. Indexes and the Russell Indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.