Enlivex Announces Research Collaboration with Yale Cancer Center to Assess Synergistic Effect of Allocetra in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Nes Ziona, Israel, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, together with Yale Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, today announced a research collaboration for the assessment of the potential of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors. Allocetra is a macrophage-reprogramming immunotherapy product candidate currently in clinical development by Enlivex, as, among other things, a potential therapy in combination with approved immune checkpoint inhibitors for hard-to-treat solid tumors.

Collaboration aims to evaluate the potential of Allocetra in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors in solid cancers that do not respond to stand-alone checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

Under the strategic collaboration, the parties intend to develop and execute pre-clinical programs to investigate the potential synergies between Allocetra and commercially-approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies for select solid cancers.

The Principal Investigator for this collaboration is Dr. Vish Muthusamy, PhD, Director of the Yale Center for Precision Cancer Modeling. Dr. Muthusamy is a cancer biologist with expertise in preclinical investigation of candidate cancer therapies. His center has developed in vivo tumor models to investigate pharmacological evaluation of drugs. Recently, Dr. Muthusamy worked in close collaboration several academic investigators and pharmaceutical companies to develop cancer therapeutics that are in various stages of clinical development. The collaboration’s scientific advisor is Dr. Marcus W. Bosenberg, MD, PhD, Co-Leader of the Genomics, Genetics and Epigenetics Program at Yale Cancer Center. On behalf of the Yale team, Dr. Bosenberg said “At Yale we have been interested in trying to understand the process of macrophage reprogramming for some time, and we are excited about studying the effects of Allocetra in potentially recruiting anti-tumor macrophages in the tumor environment and characterize the effects."