 

Enlivex Announces Research Collaboration with Yale Cancer Center to Assess Synergistic Effect of Allocetra in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Collaboration aims to evaluate the potential of Allocetra in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors in solid cancers that do not respond to stand-alone checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

Nes Ziona, Israel, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, together with Yale Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, today announced a research collaboration for the assessment of the potential of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors.  Allocetra is a macrophage-reprogramming immunotherapy product candidate currently in clinical development by Enlivex, as, among other things, a potential therapy in combination with approved immune checkpoint inhibitors for hard-to-treat solid tumors. 

Under the strategic collaboration, the parties intend to develop and execute pre-clinical programs to investigate the potential synergies between Allocetra and commercially-approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies for select solid cancers.

The Principal Investigator for this collaboration is Dr. Vish Muthusamy, PhD, Director of the Yale Center for Precision Cancer Modeling.  Dr. Muthusamy is a cancer biologist with expertise in preclinical investigation of candidate cancer therapies. His center has developed in vivo tumor models to investigate pharmacological evaluation of drugs. Recently, Dr. Muthusamy worked in close collaboration several academic investigators and pharmaceutical companies to develop cancer therapeutics that are in various stages of clinical development. The collaboration’s scientific advisor is Dr. Marcus W. Bosenberg, MD, PhD, Co-Leader of the Genomics, Genetics and Epigenetics Program at Yale Cancer Center. On behalf of the Yale team, Dr. Bosenberg said “At Yale we have been interested in trying to understand the process of macrophage reprogramming for some time, and we are excited about studying the effects of Allocetra in potentially recruiting anti-tumor macrophages in the tumor environment and characterize the effects."

Seite 1 von 4
Enlivex Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex Announces Research Collaboration with Yale Cancer Center to Assess Synergistic Effect of Allocetra in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Collaboration aims to evaluate the potential of Allocetra in combination with immune-checkpoint inhibitors in solid cancers that do not respond to stand-alone checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Nes Ziona, Israel, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Enlivex Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participations
08.03.21
Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for Japanese Patent Application Covering the use of Allocetra in Combination with CAR-T Therapies
01.03.21
Enlivex and Mount Sinai Health System Announce Research Collaboration for the Development of Allocetra in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
22.02.21
Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for Chinese Patent Application Covering Allocetra Immunotherapy