First Series of Third-Party Brands Ship From Tinley’s Long Beach Facility & Good Stuff Beverage Co. Enters Into Manufacturing Agreement

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“ Tinley's ” or “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the first series of third-party products have been manufactured and shipped from the Company’s facility in Long Beach, California. The Company is also delighted to announce that Good Stuff Beverage Co. (“ GSBC ”), a pioneering California cannabis and CBD beverage brand, will move production of its assortment of natural tonics to Tinley’s facility.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

GSBC’s classic flavours contain an innovative, terpene-infused formula. The highly anticipated, refreshed lineup showcases the brand’s introduction of strain-specific, high-dose tonics. These products include an enhanced Raspberry Lemonade branded as “Sativa Energy”, a Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade branded as “Indica Calm” and the original Honey Lemonade, which is a best-of-both-worlds hybrid. The production move will also yield a first for GSBC: a highly coveted 100/100 CBD-THC Black Cherry Lemonade. All of GSBC’s products are easy to sip or mix using the resealable bottle cap for measuring dosage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f4fa22e-6ee2-4e42 ...

“Working with pureed fruit in infused drinks normally presents manufacturing challenges, chiefly to ensure consistent quality and shelf stability,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley West Coast USA. “Tinley’s team of food quality and process experts, coupled with our in-house specialized production equipment, will deliver the requisite consistency and stability for this natural fruit-based brand. Good Stuff is a longstanding favorite in California’s cannabis community, and we have no doubt consumers will love these enhanced formulations.”

“Tinley has an incredibly strong value proposition for an existing brand like Good Stuff Beverages. Their rock star team and their industry-leading, purpose-built equipment will provide us the scalability we need since we began experiencing our ‘hockey stick’ growth trajectory this year,” said Daniel Grim, co-founder of Good Stuff Beverage Co. “I strongly believe that a disproportionate number of the long-term winners in the California cannabis beverage sector will come from their facility.”