 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Files International Patent Application, Relating to its Proposed Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Chewing Gum, Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

NEW YORK, NY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that on March 17, 2021, the Company filed an International Patent Application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”). This International Patent Application relates to the Company’s proposed Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Chewing Gum Delivery System being developed to treat: Nausea Derived from Active Chemotherapy Treatment.

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) is a cooperative agreement entered into by more than 130 countries (called PCT contracting states) with the purpose of bringing international conformity to the filing and preliminary evaluation of patent applications. 

The PCT application is published by the International Bureau at the World Intellectual Property Organization (“WIPO”), based in Geneva, Switzerland, in one of the ten "languages of publication": Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. 

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

