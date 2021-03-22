Tauriga Sciences Inc. Files International Patent Application, Relating to its Proposed Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Chewing Gum, Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

NEW YORK, NY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that on March 17, 2021, the Company filed an International Patent Application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”). This International Patent Application relates to the Company’s proposed Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Chewing Gum Delivery System being developed to treat: Nausea Derived from Active Chemotherapy Treatment.



The Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) is a cooperative agreement entered into by more than 130 countries (called PCT contracting states) with the purpose of bringing international conformity to the filing and preliminary evaluation of patent applications.