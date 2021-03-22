 

AMG Expands Commitment to Affiliate Growth through Strategic Evolution of U.S. Wealth Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

  • AMG strategically evolves U.S. wealth platform, AMG Funds, to fully align its resources with Affiliates; further invests to support Affiliate growth 

  • Streamlined platform will now offer more of AMG’s best-performing, differentiated strategies, including several previously unavailable in U.S. market 

  • AMG Funds shareholders will benefit from access to additional excellent Affiliate sub-advisers and more favorable pricing across all funds involved in the transition 

  • AMG Affiliates will now manage approximately $5 billion in incremental assets previously sub-advised by third parties 

    • WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG Funds LLC, the U.S. wealth distribution arm of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), today announced that as part of AMG’s overall repositioning of distribution capabilities for the benefit of its Affiliate partner firms and their clients, AMG is supporting a series of enhancements to its U.S. wealth platform, which will now offer a unique array of high-quality funds managed exclusively by AMG Affiliates. AMG has always provided a single point of access to industry-leading strategies managed by its world-class, independent partner-owned Affiliate firms, which have strong and long-tenured teams supported by stable business platforms. Today, by moving to a lineup entirely sub-advised by AMG Affiliates, clients will benefit from a streamlined platform wholly focused on AMG Affiliates’ high-conviction investment offerings, including fee reductions across all the strategies involved in the transition. As part of these enhancements, AMG Funds will offer Affiliate strategies previously unavailable to the U.S. wealth market, as well as provide additional differentiated investment solutions by repositioning select funds.
            
    “AMG believes strongly in the advantages that independent, partner-owned investment firms have in delivering client outcomes consistent with their investment objectives, and our Affiliate group includes many of the highest-quality independent specialist firms in the industry,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Over the past two years, we have evolved our global distribution resources and clarified our strategy for the benefit of our Affiliates. Focusing our U.S. wealth platform exclusively on in-demand strategies from our Affiliates will ensure that clients are choosing from highly differentiated products. We are pleased to further align our distribution platform with our Affiliate partners, and look forward to continuing to invest in our Affiliates through the further expansion of AMG’s capabilities in support of their growth.”

    Seite 1 von 3
    Affiliated Managers Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



    Diesen Artikel teilen
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

     

    Disclaimer

    AMG Expands Commitment to Affiliate Growth through Strategic Evolution of U.S. Wealth Platform AMG strategically evolves U.S. wealth platform, AMG Funds, to fully align its resources with Affiliates; further invests to support Affiliate growth Streamlined platform will now offer more of AMG’s best-performing, differentiated strategies, …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Titel
    Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
    Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
    Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
    Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
    BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
    Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
    Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
    Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
    Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
    Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
    Titel
    TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
    TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
    Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
    Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
    Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
    Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
    Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
    Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
    Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
    Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
    Titel
    SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
    Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
    European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
    AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
    Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
    Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
    CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
    Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
    AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
    CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
    Titel
    Spineway Expansion in Asia
    AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
    HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
    Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
    WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
    Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
    Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
    HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
    Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
    Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin