AMG Expands Commitment to Affiliate Growth through Strategic Evolution of U.S. Wealth Platform

AMG Funds shareholders will benefit from access to additional excellent Affiliate sub-advisers and more favorable pricing across all funds involved in the transition





AMG Affiliates will now manage approximately $5 billion in incremental assets previously sub-advised by third parties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG Funds LLC, the U.S. wealth distribution arm of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), today announced that as part of AMG’s overall repositioning of distribution capabilities for the benefit of its Affiliate partner firms and their clients, AMG is supporting a series of enhancements to its U.S. wealth platform, which will now offer a unique array of high-quality funds managed exclusively by AMG Affiliates. AMG has always provided a single point of access to industry-leading strategies managed by its world-class, independent partner-owned Affiliate firms, which have strong and long-tenured teams supported by stable business platforms. Today, by moving to a lineup entirely sub-advised by AMG Affiliates, clients will benefit from a streamlined platform wholly focused on AMG Affiliates’ high-conviction investment offerings, including fee reductions across all the strategies involved in the transition. As part of these enhancements, AMG Funds will offer Affiliate strategies previously unavailable to the U.S. wealth market, as well as provide additional differentiated investment solutions by repositioning select funds.



“AMG believes strongly in the advantages that independent, partner-owned investment firms have in delivering client outcomes consistent with their investment objectives, and our Affiliate group includes many of the highest-quality independent specialist firms in the industry,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Over the past two years, we have evolved our global distribution resources and clarified our strategy for the benefit of our Affiliates. Focusing our U.S. wealth platform exclusively on in-demand strategies from our Affiliates will ensure that clients are choosing from highly differentiated products. We are pleased to further align our distribution platform with our Affiliate partners, and look forward to continuing to invest in our Affiliates through the further expansion of AMG’s capabilities in support of their growth.”