Roper Technologies Appoints Amy Woods Brinkley as Chair of the Board of Directors

SARASOTA, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that Amy Woods Brinkley has been appointed Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Brinkley succeeds Wilbur J. Prezzano, who is retiring from Roper’s Board in June, consistent with the Company’s mandatory retirement guidelines.



Ms. Brinkley has served as a Director of Roper since 2015, and is also currently a Director of TD Bank Group and Carters, Inc. Ms. Brinkley was associated with Bank of America Corporation for more than thirty years, most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer from 2002 until her retirement in 2009. She previously served in a variety of senior roles, including President - Consumer Products and Executive Vice President - Chief Marketing Officer.