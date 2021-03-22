 

DGAP-Adhoc TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG completes capital increase at issue price of EUR 6.50

Augsburg, 22.03.2021 - The Management Board of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today set the issue price per new share in the current capital increase at EUR 6.50 and completed the placement phase.

In total, subscription commitments for 1,000,000 new shares at the fixed issue price of EUR 6.50 were received from selected investors as part of the private placement.

The gross issue proceeds amount to EUR 6.5 million. The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further finance the development of the highly automated production of TubeSolar PV modules and the further growth of TubeSolar AG.

The Company will now immediately initiate the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register as well as the inclusion of the New Shares in the existing trading on the Open Market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange (Primary Market) and the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access).

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

