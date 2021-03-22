Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (along with its subsidiaries, “Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced its financial results for 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“We are thrilled to enter this new year as a public company following the recent close of our merger in December. Following our listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, we believe our interactions with the investor community and strategic alliances have gained significant momentum. This inflection point represents the progress we have made with our innovative pipeline,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva. “We continue to drive forward with our lead asset, brilaroxazine (RP5063), as our primary focus is to complete the clinical development of brilaroxazine for the treatment of acute and maintenance schizophrenia. With the previous successful completion of our Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia, we are excited at the prospect of bringing brilaroxazine into a Phase 3 clinical trial in mid-2021, assuming the Company achieves its fundraising goals. We look forward to providing additional updates as we continue to drive further innovation in our pipeline and intend to advance our late-stage clinical programs.”

2020 Full Year Highlights and Recent Developments

Clinical Developments

Ready for Phase 3 study of brilaroxazine for patients with schizophrenia

Reviva previously completed a Phase 2 study of brilaroxazine in patients with acute schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorders. Brilaroxazine met its primary endpoint of reduction in PANSS total score and was well-tolerated. Reviva previously had a successful End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with FDA and the agency agreed to consider granting brilaroxazine a “Superior Safety Label Claim” for the treatment of schizophrenia if there is a positive outcome on a relevant endpoint in a pivotal Phase 3 study in schizophrenia. Reviva is planning for a multi-center Phase 3 study of RP5063 that is expected to commence in mid-2021, assuming completion of the Company’s fundraising goals.