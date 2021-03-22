Novo Exercises Option Over Kalamazoo Resources’ Queens Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“ Novo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to earn a 50% interest in the Queens gold project (the “ Queens Project ”) located in the Bendigo zone of Australia’s Victorian goldfields (figure 1 and figure 2 below) and held by ASX-listed Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX: KZR) (“ Kalamazoo ”). Please refer to the Company’s news releases dated September 22, 2020 and September 29, 2020 for further details.

“Malmsbury is a very high value Victorian gold target with strong geologic similarities to the high-grade Fosterville deposit approximately 55 km to the north,” commented Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo Resources. “Exercise of this option consolidates Novo’s land holdings in this important district. We look forward to expanding our current exploration program beyond the joint venture ground we hold with GBM Resources and identifying drill targets by late this year.”

Queens Project Terms

Novo has the right to earn an additional 20% interest in the Queens Project and form a joint venture with Kalamazoo by incurring AUD$5 million in exploration expenditure (the “Earn-In Amount”) over a five-year period (the “Earn-In Period”), as to a minimum of AUD$75,000 during the first year, AUD$1 million during each of the second, third, and fourth years, and AUD$1.925 million during the fifth and final year of the Earn-In Period. Any expenditure incurred during any year of the Earn-In Period which surpasses the minimum required amount will be credited against the subsequent year’s commitment.

If Novo satisfies the Earn-In Amount by the expiry of the Earn-In Period, it will have 30 days to elect to either (i) earn an additional 10% in the Queens Project by delivering, within three years of the date of the Company’s election, a preliminary economic assessment (the “PEA”) which must include a minimum 1 million ounces of gold of which at least 60% must be comprised of indicated mineral resources (the “PEA Conditions”), or (ii) maintain its 70% interest in the Queens Project. If the Company elects to maintain its 70% interest in the Queens Project, Kalamazoo must elect to either (i) contribute to 30% of exploration expenditure, or (ii) transfer its 30% interest to Novo and convert to a 2% net smelter returns gold royalty.