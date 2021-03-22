Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement to Accelerate High-purity Manganese Development

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce a private placement offering (the "Offering") of 50,000,000 CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs", with each CDI representing one common share (each a "Share")) at a price of A$0.60 per CDI, for aggregate gross proceeds of AUD$30.0 million (CAD$29.0 million) (the "Offering"). Net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic (the "Project"). Specifically, proceeds will be used for completing the installation and commissioning of the Company’s high-purity manganese demonstration plant (the "Demonstration Plant"), initial year of operation of the Demonstration Plant, completing the Project’s permitting and feasibility study, for certain scheduled land acquisition payments and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was anchored by a strategic investor and an ESG-focused fund, and also received strong support from several existing institutional shareholders. The second tranche of the Offering will be used to introduce two new institutional investors with a strong positive view on ESG projects and the market opportunity for high-purity manganese in Europe.

The Company continues its discussions with several potential project partners and customers who are attracted to the unique characteristics of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, including its European location, the high-quality of the manganese products targeted by the company and the exceptional environmental footprint of the Project. The funds raised from the placement and the resulting acceleration of project development initiatives will greatly assist the Company in advancing these discussions.