 

JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021   

SHANGHAI, China, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD, "JD.com" or “JD”) , China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company, and Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today jointly announced that JD.com, through its subsidiary, entered into a share purchase agreement with Dada, under which JD.com has agreed to invest a total of US$800 million in newly issued ordinary shares of Dada, at a per share price that equals to the closing trading price of Dada’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 19, 2021, the last trading day prior to the date of the share purchase agreement. Following the transaction, JD.com will hold, taking into account its existing holding, approximately 51% of Dada's issued and outstanding shares. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and procedures, including applicable governmental filings, and there can be no assurance that clearance from applicable governmental authorities will be granted. JD.com has agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares acquired in the transaction for six months after the closing.

The share issuance is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act regarding transactions not involving a public offering.

“We are excited to further deepen strategic cooperations with JD.com,” commented Mr. Philip Kuai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dada Group. “Leveraging JD's devoted strategic support, we will better fulfill demands for local on-demand retail and its delivery on JD, covering various scenarios and categories, and expand our omni-channel cooperation with JD. Together with JD, we will continue to provide consumers with superior experience, empower retail and brand partners and achieve a win-win cooperation for all.”

“We have long maintained close cooperation with Dada Group to jointly provide integrated online and offline solutions for the retail industry, and to enhance the intelligent digitalization capabilities of our partners,” said Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail. “Our increased investment will facilitate both sides to promote the expansion of on-demand retail and delivery, as well as omni-channel collaboration. This will help us to further diversify our retail services, to enable our partners, especially, real economy enterprises, to continue to optimize cost, efficiency and experience and accelerate their intelligent digital transformation, and to deliver faster, better and richer services for consumers.”

