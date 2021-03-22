At 11.5% CAGR, Genetic Testing Market Size Expected to Reach 23143.42 Mn by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic Testing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027 ", Rising incidence of blood cancer, genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases and surge in availability of new tests are some major factors driving the growth of the global genetic testing market.

Genetic Testing Market is valued at USD 10801.98 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 23143.42 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

Genetic testing is a type of medical test that detects changes in chromosomes, genes, or proteins. The results of a genetic test can confirm a suspected genetic condition and helps to control a person's chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder. Genetic testing, also called as DNA testing. Genetic testing can also contain measuring the results of genetic changes such as RNA analysis as an output of gene expression, or through biochemical analysis to measure specific protein output. There are various type of genetic test are available to determine disorders such as predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, nutrigenomics and others. Among all, newborn testing can identify genetic disorders early in life so treatment can be started as early as possible.

Global genetic testing market has turn out to be an important topic during COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Genetic testing market gaining huge attention due to pandemic outbreak.

Genetic testing market report is segmented on the basis of test type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon test type, genetic testing market is classified into predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, nutrigenomics and others. Based upon application, genetic testing market is classified into cancer, genetic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others.