Lantheus Announces Presentation Featuring AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) at ENDO 2021

Dr. Camilo Jimenez, Professor of Endocrine Neoplasia and Hormonal Disorders at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, delivered an oral presentation entitled: “Biochemical Tumor Marker Status and Its Role in Treatment Response in Patients Who Received High-Specific-Activity I-131 MIBG in Advanced Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PPGL): Results from a Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial” on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced today that updated biochemical tumor marker data from its pivotal Phase 2 trial of AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) were presented at the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting, ENDO 2021.

“AZEDRA yielded reductions in hypersecreted tumor biomarkers in a majority of patients in this pivotal study of advanced pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma,” said Dr. Jimenez. “In addition, the overall tumor biomarker response correlated significantly with both the primary and secondary endpoint responses in the study, underscoring the clinical utility and relevance of this important biochemical endpoint to the therapeutic benefit of AZEDRA in patients with these life-threatening tumors.”

Tumor biomarkers were analyzed in patients with hypersecreting tumors (tumor biomarkers 1.5x above the upper limit of normal at baseline). The best biochemical responses (complete response (CR) or partial response (PR) at any time after treatment as evidenced by significant biomarker reductions) were observed in 80% (Chromogranin A), 70% (total metanephrines) and 64% (vanillylmandelic acid) of patients administered at least one therapeutic dose of AZEDRA. The overall tumor biomarker response correlated significantly with the best confirmed objective tumor response by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v.1.0 (including PR and stable disease; r=0.35, p=0.006). Importantly, none of the responders with an overall biomarker response (CR or PR) had progressive disease as best response per RECIST.