iSun Selected by Northern Reliability and Community Development Enterprises for PV Installation of one of America’s Largest Solar Plus Storage Microgrid Projects

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction expertise for solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it has been selected to provide its innovative solar products and services for phase one of one of the nation’s largest solar plus storage microgrid projects underway in Jackson, TN.

Award highlights synergies between iSun’s long-standing Peck solar EPC services and iSun’s innovative solutions and strong presence in the solar market

$25 million award accelerates iSun’s entry into a new geography

Is a model CDE, NRI, and iSun can replicate across the country

Phase one of the multi-phase project led by industry pioneer Northern Reliability is the vision of Community Development Enterprises (“CDE”) whose mission is to provide green energy solutions and economic relief to cities across the United States that have been hit with natural disasters and economic challenges over the past decade. Under the agreement, iSun will provide Engineering Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) services for the 16MW ground mount solar energy infrastructure. iSun’s estimated contract value is approximately $25 million with installations beginning in late-summer 2021.

“The selection of iSun as the provider of the solar portion of this project is testament to the Company’s established position as a high-quality EPC partner in the solar energy market and iSun’s innovative solar products and solutions. Our team has the ability to engage at all stages of a project to provide EPC expertise, innovation recommendations and confidence in our ability to execute,” said Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iSun. “We are excited to be working with such forward thinking partners in NRI and CDE that share our values. Constructed solar assets will provide immediate local jobs and benefits to the Jackson, TN area for decades to come, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to pursue similar opportunities across the nation.”

“We evaluated multiple proposals for our Jackson solar microgrid from qualified EPCs and it was clear to us that the iSun proposal stood out as superior. CDE has selected iSun because of the high-quality and detail presented in their 16MW array facility design, their flexibility in adapting to our usual site and use case demands, the overall completeness of their scope, and the high votes of confidence provided by their long-term customers,” remarked Dennis Emberling, President and CEO of CDE in Jackson.