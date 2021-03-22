 

iSun Selected by Northern Reliability and Community Development Enterprises for PV Installation of one of America’s Largest Solar Plus Storage Microgrid Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:30  |  61   |   |   

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction expertise for solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it has been selected to provide its innovative solar products and services for phase one of one of the nation’s largest solar plus storage microgrid projects underway in Jackson, TN.

Highlights

  • Award highlights synergies between iSun’s long-standing Peck solar EPC services and iSun’s innovative solutions and strong presence in the solar market
  • $25 million award accelerates iSun’s entry into a new geography
  • Is a model CDE, NRI, and iSun can replicate across the country

Phase one of the multi-phase project led by industry pioneer Northern Reliability is the vision of Community Development Enterprises (“CDE”) whose mission is to provide green energy solutions and economic relief to cities across the United States that have been hit with natural disasters and economic challenges over the past decade. Under the agreement, iSun will provide Engineering Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) services for the 16MW ground mount solar energy infrastructure. iSun’s estimated contract value is approximately $25 million with installations beginning in late-summer 2021.

“The selection of iSun as the provider of the solar portion of this project is testament to the Company’s established position as a high-quality EPC partner in the solar energy market and iSun’s innovative solar products and solutions. Our team has the ability to engage at all stages of a project to provide EPC expertise, innovation recommendations and confidence in our ability to execute,” said Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iSun. “We are excited to be working with such forward thinking partners in NRI and CDE that share our values. Constructed solar assets will provide immediate local jobs and benefits to the Jackson, TN area for decades to come, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to pursue similar opportunities across the nation.”

“We evaluated multiple proposals for our Jackson solar microgrid from qualified EPCs and it was clear to us that the iSun proposal stood out as superior. CDE has selected iSun because of the high-quality and detail presented in their 16MW array facility design, their flexibility in adapting to our usual site and use case demands, the overall completeness of their scope, and the high votes of confidence provided by their long-term customers,” remarked Dennis Emberling, President and CEO of CDE in Jackson.

Seite 1 von 3
iSun Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: iSun - vielseitiger Energieplayer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iSun Selected by Northern Reliability and Community Development Enterprises for PV Installation of one of America’s Largest Solar Plus Storage Microgrid Projects iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction expertise for solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it has been selected to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
iSun Announces Strategic Investments to Expand Presence in Clean Mobility Infrastructure Market
15.03.21
iSun Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
09.03.21
iSun Announces Redemption of All Public Warrants
08.03.21
iSun Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call Date

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
36
iSun - vielseitiger Energieplayer