 

KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the First Quarter

22.03.2021   

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from January 1, 2021 through March 22, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through March 22, 2021, KKR has earned gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income of approximately $600 million. This is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent the total revenues for the full quarter ending March 31, 2021, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, losses or expenses. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2021.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including estimated operating results from certain monetization activities. Words such as “expect,” estimate,” “will,” “may” and “believe” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

