Signature Resources Further Increases Its Lingman Lake Project Land Package in the Prolific Red Lake Geologic District

The Company has added 323 claims to the previously held 1,066 claims (excluding the 18 held patented claims), to now hold 1,389 claims. When added to the 4 full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims held, Signature now holds a total of 1,407 claims (26,393 hectares).

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an additional increase in its land position at its Lingman Lake Project within in the prolific Red Lake geologic district in Northwestern Ontario.

The updated claim package covers a vast land holding defined by over 32 km E-W strike distance and 264 square kilometers of highly prospective gold potential. The Signature team is excited with its plans to commence a significant regional exploration program commencing in the Spring of 2021. The program will be focused on following-up on previously completed regional exploration work identifying and unlocking multiple high-potential regional drill targets throughout its massive land package.

“With the addition of these 323 claims, Signature’s Lingman Lake property now encompasses 85% of the entire Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt and 90% of the all-important Northern margin, significantly enhancing the huge district scale potential of Signature’s Lingman Lake land package. We look forward to starting regional and targeted exploration programs to assess this potential in the Spring.”

Walter Hanych – Chief Geologist

The Company commenced its 2,500 meter 2021 winter drill program March 17th which is focused on expanding the known zone of historical mineralization towards the west and to depth.

Shares for Services

As discussed in the press release dated January 5, 2021, VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”), has rendered its services to the Company for charges amounting to $36,000, which shall be paid for through the issuance of 184,615 common shares at a price of $0.195 per share. The issuance of these common shares remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 1,389 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims, for an aggregate of 1,407 claims totaling approximately 26,393 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.