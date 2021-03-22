Clikia's Maison Luxe Announces It Has Applied for a BitPay Account to Accept Bitcoin as an Additional Form of Payment for Purchases of Custom Luxury Goods to Increase Revenues

“In our view, cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and we are adjusting our protocols to allow for payments in major cryptocurrencies in the future,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “This step prepares Maison Luxe for the future, where payment systems, currencies, and personal preferences will all become defined in new ways. With this step, we follow in the footsteps of many prominent brands.”

FORT LEE, NJ , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Clikia Corp. (OTC: CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global high-end custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is excited to announce that Maison Luxe intends to accept various forms of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as a form of payment to increase Revenues by offering additional forms of payment. The Company applied for a BitPay account and constructing its in-house cryptocurrency wallet.

Management notes that many major brands now plan to accept cryptocurrencies as payment, including Microsoft, Starbucks, Tesla, Whole Foods, and Home Depot, among many others. The step will position the Company as a crypto-friendly business, which it believes will add value on the basis of both demographic and economic factors over coming years.

The Company’s decision is based on in-depth analysis of contextual business conditions: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge for major central banks and sovereign fiat currency systems given the level of fiscal bridge-funding stimulus support and related debt necessary to affording the process of maintaining a viable economic foundation through the health crisis and its aftermath. At the same time, the network-effect process supporting the viability of cryptocurrencies has seemingly accelerated in important ways. As a result of these and other processes, cryptocurrencies have gained further traction as viable stores of value and mediums of exchange.

At this stage, Maison Luxe has determined that it will accept major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (and others to be named later), as valid forms of payment. In addition, the Company has already begun the process of setting up an associated BitPay account and is working on establishing its corporate cryptocurrency wallet.

The Company will utilize remote cold storage for reserves, given its review of security factors.

ABOUT CLIKIA CORP.

Clikia Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary (1) Maison Luxe, offers highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis (2) Amani Jewelers, operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

