 

Clikia's Maison Luxe Announces It Has Applied for a BitPay Account to Accept Bitcoin as an Additional Form of Payment for Purchases of Custom Luxury Goods to Increase Revenues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

FORT LEE, NJ , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Clikia Corp. (OTC: CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global high-end custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is excited to announce that Maison Luxe intends to accept various forms of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as a form of payment to increase Revenues by offering additional forms of payment. The Company applied for a BitPay account and constructing its in-house cryptocurrency wallet.

“In our view, cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and we are adjusting our protocols to allow for payments in major cryptocurrencies in the future,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “This step prepares Maison Luxe for the future, where payment systems, currencies, and personal preferences will all become defined in new ways. With this step, we follow in the footsteps of many prominent brands.”

Management notes that many major brands now plan to accept cryptocurrencies as payment, including Microsoft, Starbucks, Tesla, Whole Foods, and Home Depot, among many others. The step will position the Company as a crypto-friendly business, which it believes will add value on the basis of both demographic and economic factors over coming years.

The Company’s decision is based on in-depth analysis of contextual business conditions: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge for major central banks and sovereign fiat currency systems given the level of fiscal bridge-funding stimulus support and related debt necessary to affording the process of maintaining a viable economic foundation through the health crisis and its aftermath. At the same time, the network-effect process supporting the viability of cryptocurrencies has seemingly accelerated in important ways. As a result of these and other processes, cryptocurrencies have gained further traction as viable stores of value and mediums of exchange.

At this stage, Maison Luxe has determined that it will accept major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (and others to be named later), as valid forms of payment. In addition, the Company has already begun the process of setting up an associated BitPay account and is working on establishing its corporate cryptocurrency wallet.

The Company will utilize remote cold storage for reserves, given its review of security factors.

ABOUT CLIKIA CORP.

Clikia Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary (1) Maison Luxe, offers highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis (2) Amani Jewelers, operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anil Idnani, CEO
Anil@clikiacorp.com
551-486-3980

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883


BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clikia's Maison Luxe Announces It Has Applied for a BitPay Account to Accept Bitcoin as an Additional Form of Payment for Purchases of Custom Luxury Goods to Increase Revenues FORT LEE, NJ , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Clikia Corp. (OTC: CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global high-end custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
TAOP Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with BitFuFu
08:12 Uhr
Tagesausblick: DAX vor Bund-Länder-Konferenz unter Druck
07:00 Uhr
Timo Emden im IG Trading Talk: Bitcoin bald über 100.000? - Verbot in Indien kommt - ETF in den USA
21.03.21
DAX nach dem Verfallstag: Die Analyse
21.03.21
DAX-Wochenplan: DAX-Rekordserie durch die FED ausgebremst
21.03.21
Warum Bitcoin nicht das Richtige für mich ist
21.03.21
Warren Buffett’s goldene Regel, um Millionär zu werden!
21.03.21
Dieses einfache Warren-Buffett-Zitat hilft dir, nicht eine Menge Geld zu verlieren
21.03.21
So würde ich jetzt 20.000 Euro investieren!
21.03.21
DAX & Co. auf Rekordhoch: Jetzt auf die Stimuli-Rallye setzen?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:46 Uhr
26.718
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
21.03.21
9
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä
18.03.21
3
Krypto-Regulierungskeule: Indien plant radikales Bitcoin-Verbot: Besitz, Handel und Mining verboten
07.03.21
32
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
05.03.21
3
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil