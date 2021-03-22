Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 25th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Hamutal Yitzhak will present live via webcast at Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25 th .

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

DATE: Thursday, March 25th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

The live, interactive online event will feature investors who are invited to ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available following the event. Investors are urged to pre-register and run an online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

Else Signs Agreement with UNFI for Distribution in Over 30,000 Retail Outlets in the U.S- United Natural Foods (UNFI) will distribute Else Toddler Nutrition products leveraging its 58 distribution centers and 2,200 trucks fleet to ensure nationwide outreach

VANCOUVER, BC, March , 2021 – Else announces today that it has listed its Plant-Based Ccomplete Nnutrition for toddlers, with United Natural Foods (UNFI), as a core partner for Grocery distribution across the United States.

Else Signs Distribution Agreement with iHerb for over 180 Countries

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 - Else announces it has signed an agreement with U.S. based international online retailer of wellness and nutrition products, iHerb Inc. The agreement opens a massive gateway to global sales of the Else Nutrition products beyond the U.S.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/else-signs-distribution-agree ...

Else Hits Shelves at All 350 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores with First Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition Product

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 Else announces today that its Plant-Based Nutrition for Toddlers begins national rollout in over 350 stores nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market.

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/else-hits-shelves-at-all-350-spr ...