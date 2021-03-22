 

Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global

Mazik’s VaccineFlow a leading platform for COVID-19 vaccine deployment and management

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, signed a definitive agreement on March 22 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Purchased Shares”) of Mazik Global Inc. (“Mazik”), an independent software vendor (ISV) that helps companies deploy Microsoft CRM, Cloud, and ERP solutions to the healthcare, education, and manufacturing industries based in Chicago, Illinois (the “Transaction”). The details of the Transaction are set forth in a definitive share purchase agreement between the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the shareholders (the “Vendors”) of Mazik, that was negotiated at arm's length. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of standard conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Transaction is expected to close on or about April 1, 2021.

Mazik Global Overview
As an original co-developer of the Microsoft Dynamics platform, CDE (Common Data Model), and other collaborative healthcare initiatives, Mazik has partnered with Microsoft engineering for nearly two decades and creates flexible, extensible artificial intelligence-driven solutions to help organizations reduce costs, enhance collaboration, increase efficiency, and bolster customer relationships. With these capabilities, Mazik has, most notably, developed an exceptionally valuable set of IP that serves the healthcare, education, and manufacturing industries. In particular, Mazik’s health cloud platform, MazikCare, offers a set of robust healthcare-ready business solutions that enhance end-to-end business operations for medical teams and patients. Built on the Microsoft Dynamics platform, MazikCare enables seamless patient care through a unified data platform and a connected front and backend process to help its healthcare customers more effectively and efficiently operate by leveraging the cloud.

More recently, Mazik extended the MazikCare platform to include their VaccineFlow solution to deliver critical, mass COVID-19 vaccination across the world, with 1 million+ vaccinations administered via the platform already. MazikCare VaccineFlow unifies the process of vaccine distribution and solidifies the relationship between providers, patients, and distributors representing a tremendous growth opportunity. 1.5 million users across counties, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions selected Mazik Global to implement the MazikCare VaccineFlow application, as it met all of the CDC (The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) requirements, was deployable within two-four weeks, and required minimal training for users.

