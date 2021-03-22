 

WRAP to Present BolaWrap and WRAP Reality at the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA) Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that WRAP Training Academy will be exhibiting at the 2021 ILEETA Expo and demonstrating the BolaWrap and WRAP Reality training platform to law enforcement trainers during the conference.

ILEETA is one of the premiere law enforcement training conferences in the world, and the first major law enforcement conference since the start of COVID.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, WRAP Training Academy trainers will offer trainers from law enforcement agencies around the US and internationally the opportunity to deploy and get wrapped by the BolaWrap, as well as experience the WRAP Reality training platform in a private demo room.

On Wednesday, March 24th, WRAP Training Academy trainers will be conducting a Train the Trainer Course for trainers from various agencies attending the conference. The Train the Trainer will certify the participants as BolaWrap Instructors and enable them to train line level officers at their respective agencies.

WRAP Training Academy will also be exhibiting at booth #414 on Tuesday and Wednesday during the expo portion of the conference.

For more information about ILEETA, please visit https://ileeta.org/.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Wertpapier


