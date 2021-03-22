 

MagicMed Industries to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagicMed Industries Inc. ("MagicMed" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on creating novel psychedelic derivative molecules, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25th, 2021 as follows:

DATE: Thursday, March 25, 2021     
TIME: 10:00AM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, and archived webcast will also me made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About MagicMed

MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the PsybraryTM, is intended to be an essential building block from which the industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the PsybraryTM is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and the PsybraryTM  is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for life sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to MagicMed's future business plans and partnerships, the anticipated uses of the PsybraryTM and the Company’s plans for the development of the PsybraryTM. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. 

