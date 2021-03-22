MagicMed Industries to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25th

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagicMed Industries Inc. (" MagicMed " or the " Company "), a biotechnology company focused on creating novel psychedelic derivative molecules, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25 th , 2021 as follows:

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

DATE: Thursday, March 25, 2021

TIME: 10:00AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, and archived webcast will also me made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About MagicMed

MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the PsybraryTM, is intended to be an essential building block from which the industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the PsybraryTM is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and the PsybraryTM is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine.

