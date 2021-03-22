 

MamaMancini’s Appoints Connor Haley and Michael Stengel to Board of Directors

Prominent Business and Financial Leaders Bring Nearly 50 Years of Financial, Hospitality, Food Service and Executive Leadership Experience to the Company’s Board of Directors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced the appointment of prominent small-cap investment manager Connor Haley and tenured hospitality industry executive Michael Stengel to the Board of Directors.

Connor Haley is the Founder and Managing Partner of Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC, an investment manager based in Fort Worth, Texas, which held 1,686,799 shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. common stock as of December 31, 2020. Previously, he was a consumer and technology focused Analyst at Scopia Capital Management LP. Mr. Haley has been recognized in numerous circles as an emerging thought leader in the small and micro-cap space and is currently a top-ranked member on microcapclub.com. Mr. Haley is a frequent panelist at small and micro-cap conferences, including the LD Micro and Planet Microcap Showcase, and has been interviewed in a number of publications and podcasts for his views on the small and micro-cap market. Mr. Haley received an A.B. in Government, magna cum laude, from Harvard College.

Michael Stengel is a tenured hospitality industry veteran, bringing over 40 years of executive leadership experience with Marriott International to the MamaMancini’s Board of Directors. At Marriott, he was instrumental to the Company’s convention network strategy, overseeing 135 Convention venues including the Gaylord Brand. Michael, as Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels and The Convention Resort Network (CRN) at Marriott, oversaw significant food and beverage operations within his portfolio of managed hotels and being responsible for well over $1.5 billion in revenue.

“We are privileged to welcome two members with such prestigious backgrounds to the MamaMancini's Board,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “Alta Fox’s deep diligence process and thoughtful approach has led to a strong track record of value creation. Connor brings valuable experience and capital markets insights to the Board, which will prove invaluable as we advance towards a planned Nasdaq up listing in the near-term.

“In addition, Michael Stengel’s 40+ years of hands-on operational experience will be a welcome addition to our Board. And his hospitality knowledge will help us further expand the breadth and depth of our reach into the food service market, positioning us to create additional value for our shareholders. Together, Connor and Michael will contribute a wealth of expertise to the Board, adding to the exceptional team that we have elected to guide us forward as we continue to scale our business,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

