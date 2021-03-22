Guidewire’s Industry-Leading Marketplace Raises Bar on Connecting Insurers With Innovation

“Digital convenience is at the forefront of customer expectations and is critical to creating meaningful differentiation for insurers, and insurtech companies are seeing an increase in the adoption of their solutions as the global economy continues remote operations,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, Americas, Celent. “In order to address these increased expectations and remain successful in a competitive market, insurers are under pressure to transform their internal operations and embrace emerging technologies to attract today’s customers. The offering of a robust and user-friendly online marketplace, where insurers can easily browse and discover new apps is key to enabling innovation in this space.”

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced it has launched its new Guidewire Marketplace . With an all-new design and enhanced functionality, the Guidewire Marketplace now makes it easier for insurers to browse hundreds of apps and discover innovative solutions from leading P&C focused solution providers and insurtechs.

“Whether you are an insurtech start-up looking to bring innovative solutions to market, or an established P&C insurer searching for new ideas, the Guidewire ecosystem connects the brightest minds in the industry,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “With its new user-friendly design, Guidewire Marketplace now better serves up a broad realm of capabilities from the most trusted solution providers in P&C insurance and enables insurers to learn about options, access desired solutions, and more quickly transform their business.”

New Guidewire Marketplace features include:

Smart Search: Quickly search and find apps. Improved search makes it easy for insurers to find what they are looking for. Improved and intuitive filtering and the use of solution categories enable users to easily narrow searches to find the perfect app to meet their needs.

Quickly search and find apps. Improved search makes it easy for insurers to find what they are looking for. Improved and intuitive filtering and the use of solution categories enable users to easily narrow searches to find the perfect app to meet their needs. Rich App Profiles: Explore capabilities and learn about apps with detailed profiles that include more videos, screenshots, and product documentation. This enables users to understand the app’s features and requirements to make sure they are getting just the right solution for their business.

Explore capabilities and learn about apps with detailed profiles that include more videos, screenshots, and product documentation. This enables users to understand the app’s features and requirements to make sure they are getting just the right solution for their business. Curated Collections: App collections provide an instant view of apps for a specific category, market, or topic, such as virtual claims inspection, digital payments, or AI-powered fraud detection, to name a few. Insurers can discover new apps and stay on top of the latest trends.

