 

Guidewire’s Industry-Leading Marketplace Raises Bar on Connecting Insurers With Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 13:55  |  45   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced it has launched its new Guidewire Marketplace. With an all-new design and enhanced functionality, the Guidewire Marketplace now makes it easier for insurers to browse hundreds of apps and discover innovative solutions from leading P&C focused solution providers and insurtechs.

“Digital convenience is at the forefront of customer expectations and is critical to creating meaningful differentiation for insurers, and insurtech companies are seeing an increase in the adoption of their solutions as the global economy continues remote operations,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, Americas, Celent. “In order to address these increased expectations and remain successful in a competitive market, insurers are under pressure to transform their internal operations and embrace emerging technologies to attract today’s customers. The offering of a robust and user-friendly online marketplace, where insurers can easily browse and discover new apps is key to enabling innovation in this space.”

“Whether you are an insurtech start-up looking to bring innovative solutions to market, or an established P&C insurer searching for new ideas, the Guidewire ecosystem connects the brightest minds in the industry,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “With its new user-friendly design, Guidewire Marketplace now better serves up a broad realm of capabilities from the most trusted solution providers in P&C insurance and enables insurers to learn about options, access desired solutions, and more quickly transform their business.”

New Guidewire Marketplace features include:

  • Smart Search: Quickly search and find apps. Improved search makes it easy for insurers to find what they are looking for. Improved and intuitive filtering and the use of solution categories enable users to easily narrow searches to find the perfect app to meet their needs.
  • Rich App Profiles: Explore capabilities and learn about apps with detailed profiles that include more videos, screenshots, and product documentation. This enables users to understand the app’s features and requirements to make sure they are getting just the right solution for their business.
  • Curated Collections: App collections provide an instant view of apps for a specific category, market, or topic, such as virtual claims inspection, digital payments, or AI-powered fraud detection, to name a few. Insurers can discover new apps and stay on top of the latest trends.

Learn more about the new and improved features in the Guidewire Marketplace with this quick introduction.

To discover what’s next in the Guidewire Marketplace, and keep up with the latest Insurtech ecosystem news, subscribe to the Guidewire Marketplace Newsletter here.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire’s Industry-Leading Marketplace Raises Bar on Connecting Insurers With Innovation Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced it has launched its new Guidewire Marketplace. With an all-new design and enhanced functionality, the Guidewire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Split Limit Studios Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Streamline the Implementation of Pay-As-You-Go Billing Programs
11.03.21
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
10.03.21
Medallia Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Improve Trust, Retention and Engagement for Insurers
09.03.21
Society Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enable Digital Transformation and Foster Business Growth
08.03.21
The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire ClaimCenter; Selects Additional Core and Data Products for Business Transformation
04.03.21
Guidewire Software Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results