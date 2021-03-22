ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 15-Mar-21 71,421 451.66 32,257,966.01 16-Mar-21 70,028 460.64 32,257,830.97 17-Mar-21 69,725 462.64 32,257,713.45 18-Mar-21 70,058 460.44 32,257,743.72 19-Mar-21 69,896 461.51 32,257,786.84

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

