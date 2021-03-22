Immersive Tech Teams Up With Celebrity YouTube Creator Chris Ramsay On An Exclusive Immersive Experience That Will Be Featured On His Social Media Channels To His 6.4 Million Fans

Victory Square portfolio company Immersive Tech will team up with Chris Ramsay on an exclusive immersive experience that will be featured on his social media channels including: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok with a following of 6.4 million fans

Ramsay is a renowned magician and celebrity YouTube influencer known for his illusion tutorials, public illusion vlogs, and reaction videos to bad magic.

Project with Ramsay to be in conjunction with the previously announced creation of World’s first Covid-19 safe location-based entertainment (LBE) Virtual Reality (VR) division “UNCONTAINED”.

Immersive Tech is preparing for a public listing in Q2 of 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. DBA Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) has entered into an agreement with renowned magician & celebrity YouTube creator Chris Ramsay on an exclusive immersive experience

“Celebrity vlogger, magician and social media influencer Chris Ramsay will be teaming up with Immersive Tech to provide an immersive experience like no other!” said Immersive Tech CEO Tim Bieber. “While the nature of this highly anticipated experience will be kept confidential until the video premieres, I promise all that it will be a truly engaging experience that will invite fans and the public to actively participate in a companion experience. I hope that this announcement will be the start of a long and productive relationship with Mr. Ramsay,” said Bieber.

Chris Ramsay said, “I am stoked to be teaming up with my fellow Canadian experiential experts at Immersive. I am impressed with the Company’s trailblazing attitude and technology as it positions itself to be the global leader in the emerging AR/VR - LBE based products through 'UNCONTAINED',” said Ramsay. This project with Mr. Ramsay will have narrative tie-ins to the upcoming flagship “UNCONTAINED” experience, offering fans an opportunity to be part of the story themselves.

“UNCONTAINED” leverages the manner of design experience that Immersive Tech has gained and honed over the past four years in creating and launching highly successful interactive escape rooms for Family Entertainment Centers. Immersive Tech designs, engineers and builds custom technology-driven experiences, whether they facilitate brand integration or are aiming to create the best real life adventure possible. The Company recently announced the creation of three unique entertainment escape rooms custom designed and built for Apex Entertainment’s new location in Virginia Beach VA, USA. The three custom room themes include an underwater submarine adventure, a post-war bunker experience, and an AI-controlled warship gone rogue featuring a race against time with a family-friendly focus.