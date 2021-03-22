GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE OFFERING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK

Holders of the Company’s common stock will receive 1/10 th of a warrant for each share of common stock held as of the record date, and each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock for a purchase price of $2.75 per share. The Company intends to distribute the warrants on or about April 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. The warrants will have a term of two years.

New York, New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the declaration by management of a Warrant to holders of its common stock to purchase additional shares of stock.

David Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of GTII, commented, "The Board recognizes the importance of its shareholders and has declared this warrant in order to return a portion of the Company’s future value to all of our shareholders in a manner that gives them the opportunity to participate in the Company’s potential future growth.”

The Company will also be filing a Current Report on Form 8-K which will contain further details regarding the warrants and the warrant agreement pursuant to which the warrants will be distributed.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

