 

Leonovus’ Cloud Software Successfully Tested by the Canadian Department of National Defence

Leonovus Vault and Smart Filer provide unified, smart, secure, and straightforward cloud data management

OTTAWA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) today announces that after several months of testing that Vault and Smart filer completed all the feature and performance requirements of the test plan in the Department of National Defence ("DND"), which follows the previously announced successful testing of our software at the Department of Justice (“Justice”). DND is now reviewing internal opportunities for the production deployment of Leonovus software.

The rise of ransomware, artificial intelligence, and the need for secure data management in the cloud has exploded over the past two years, especially with the growth of homeworkers because of COVID. Validation from DND and Justice is a huge endorsement of our software technology to solve these burgeoning challenges.

"Over the past twelve to eighteen months, we have focused our resources and efforts on the Justice and DND. Our goal was to prove our solution's powerful benefits supporting the Canadian government's cloud mandate with a few excellent reference customers. Leonovus' innovative software provides our customers with enhanced data security, cloud agility, and cost reduction/management. Given the Government of Canada's cloud mandate, this is a large market for Leonovus software. Our location in Ottawa and our product testing result with two major government departments put us in an ideal position to take advantage of this tremendous market opportunity," said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus Inc.  

We made applications for testing to the federal government in 2018. Testing began in February 2020. A $430,000 Business in Canada Innovation Program ("BCIP" now Innovative Solutions Canada "ISC") supported proof-of-concept testing for our Vault technology in Justice and DND. Because of our ISC approval, Leonovus now has a simplified purchasing vehicle with the federal government for up to $1,500,000 of software sales. Any government department can use this simplified method to purchase Leonovus software without an RFP. This purchasing vehicle is available until February 2022. The successful testing results from the Department of Justice (“Justice”) and now DND are already opening other opportunities in the Canadian Federal Government, where there are over 100 ministries and agencies. Because of this validation, several value-added resellers and system integrators are interested in representing Leonovus to government departments and agencies.

03.03.21
Leonovus’ Unified Cloud Data Management Software Successfully Tested By the Canadian Department of Justice
23.02.21
Leonovus Announces a New Product - XVault