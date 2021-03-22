Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices were slightly up on Friday, as geopolitical tensions become a bit more prominent last week. It started with President Biden referring to Russian President Putin as a "killer" and then on Thursday at a U.S. - China ministerial meeting in Alaska, both sides lashed out at each other over various matters. In response to President Biden, Russia called its Ambassador to the United States back to Moscow for consultations on the future of U.S.-Russia ties. While not affecting the stock markets in any significant way, this week's moves by the Biden administration toward Russia and China are a clear indication that U.S. foreign-policy relations may not be as smooth with Biden as many had expected. Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTC: RNRRF), New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)

The value of gold is difficult to predict, as it depends on many economic variables as well as on decisions made by the Federal Reserve. In addition, gold is often viewed as a safe haven in a time of economic and political uncertainties. Last week, gold headed for a second straight weekly advance, which was also helped by volatile stock markets that reinforced demand for the metal as a haven, even as Treasury yields continued rising.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF) along with its exploration partner GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. just announced breaking news that it, "has defined three high priority drill targets through Goldspot's proven artificial intelligence (A.I.) machine learning and data analysis technology, which was instrumental in New Found Gold's discovery of the Keats and Lotto zones.

What we have done:

The True Grit Project hosts the GRUB Line, a deep seated gold bearing fluid conduit that crosses the Exploits sub zone and defines mineral pathways similar to the Appleton Fault, the Joe Batts Pond Fault and the Dog Bay Line.

In the last six months Exploits has undertaken:

A high resolution ( 100m spacing) airborne VTEM geophysical survey.

spacing) airborne VTEM geophysical survey.

SGH soil grid analysis



Surficial structural mapping and sampling



Historic drill data compilation and modeling

Where we are going: