Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Peripheral Support Catheters From WavePoint Medical, LLC

Peripheral support catheters are used during peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to enable lesion crossing, as well as for guidewire exchanges. Physicians use support catheters in approximately 50% of PVIs, primarily in below-the-knee and complex interventions. When calcium is present, lesions can be challenging to cross with an interventional guidewire and often require advanced tools prior to vessel preparation and treatment. CSI anticipates it will introduce the acquired catheters as its new ViperCross line in the first half of its fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

In addition, as part of this transaction, WavePoint will also develop a portfolio of specialty catheters used in the treatment of chronic total occlusions (CTO) and complex percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures for CSI. CTOs represent a significant and growing segment of PCIs and often contribute to poor patient outcomes. Commercial availability of these specialty catheters is anticipated in CSI’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Scott R. Ward, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSI, said, “With the acquisition of these peripheral support catheters, CSI will soon offer a complete portfolio of products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, including atherectomy, balloon catheters, guidewires, support catheters and embolic protection. In coronary, the successful development of a portfolio of CTO products will expand our existing offering of coronary support products. Together, these new products advance our ability to help physicians improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral and coronary interventions.”

About WavePoint Medical, LLC

WavePoint Medical LLC, a MedVenture Holdings portfolio company, is a Utah based medical device development company focused on high-performance micro-catheters for the interventional cardiovascular markets. MedVenture Holdings partners with entrepreneurs, physicians, and management teams to advance healthcare products, services, and technologies that improve human health and wellness. For additional information, please visit www.medventureholdings.com.