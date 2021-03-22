 

Ride the Remote Revolution to Future-proof Your Business

One year after the global remote work revolution, the shift to work from home (WFH) and work from anywhere (WFA) is already resulting in profound effects on businesses’ digital transformation as well as data security concerns. According to Lenovo’s new Future of Work and Digital Transformation study, a vast majority of businesses (83 percent) expect to work remote at least half the time, whereas 60 percent of employees not only agree but are happy to do so. These new findings are part of a global survey of more than 8,000 employees and IT decision-makers (ITDMs) across 14 markets from companies of all sizes on the impact of remote work, including job satisfaction, technology challenges and solutions conducted in early 2021.

Among the key insights is that workers have hit their stride navigating their new WFH lives. Most employees (83 percent) want a hybrid work model post-COVID, which businesses say are more than happy to accommodate because they know it’s a way to drive employee engagement and attract new talent. Enabling remote work has meant a change in digital adoption, with an increased usage of personal devices for work; wider adoption of collaboration cloud and software; and a heightened focus on data security among IT functions across businesses of all sizes. The study also shows that trusted technology providers will need to play a key role in developing future digital strategies, while Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is gaining traction among larger businesses to make it easier to provide employees with up-to-date technology devices and as a way to free up precious resources for more strategic priorities.

“With businesses and their employees both optimistic about a future in hybrid work and remote collaboration, today’s IT departments are faced with the rising resource costs of data security and compliance,” said Gianfranco Lanci, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lenovo. “More than ever, businesses need reliable technology partners to fully manage their hardware, software and services to maximize value and boost security.”

Employees overcome remote work burnout and start embracing hybrid work

Contrary to initial concerns that remote work would lead to a rise in employee burnout within the first year of the pandemic, the Lenovo study showed that most workers have adapted remarkably well to WFH and WFA – 70 percent say that the flexibility leaves them more satisfied with their job overall. About 60 percent of surveyed employees now prefer remote work at least half the time, while over one-third want to WFH/WFA most or all of the time. This sentiment increases among workers in larger companies, with approximately two-thirds of those respondents in large companies preferring to work remote at least half the time. It’s not unusual, particularly in large organizations, to be working with teams across continents and time zones, which make the physical location of an office less relevant for effective collaboration.

