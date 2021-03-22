 

Galvanize Tackles Software Engineering Skills Gap

In the next five years, 80 percent of all employers are looking to rapidly digitalize with 50 percent of all workers requiring immediate upskilling, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future Of Jobs Report 2020.

To provide an easier and more affordable way to fill those skills gaps, Galvanize - the nation's leading provider of software engineering and data science training and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) - is expanding upon its Hack Reactor Professional Development short courses for professional software engineers that go far beyond the industry basics and grow fundamental skills within a real-world context.

According to The Future Of Jobs Report, the most competitive businesses will be those that choose to upskill current employees. In addition to staying on top of current technology, the top upskilling priorities for businesses consistently include critical thinking, analysis, and problem-solving.

However, where there is a lack of scalable and external career-oriented educational opportunities for professional software engineers, Galvanize’s new courses provide a solution towards leadership and career growth. These courses aim to introduce advanced software engineering and computer science skills without employees having to press pause on their careers and re-enroll in a traditional degree program.

More than half of all U.S. companies offer tuition reimbursement as a benefit to employees, and by offering low-cost, short-form courses, Hack Reactor’s Professional Development Courses offer a quick and easy way for students to fill their skill gap. Employers are taking notice. Two-thirds of Hack Reactor’s Professional Development students to date have been reimbursed by their employer, including leading Fortune 500 companies.

“We are thrilled to see managers supporting the continued education of their employees,” said Mike Rudinsky, ‎Vice President of Professional Development Product at Galvanize. “We are confident that their investment will help grow thought leadership on their teams.”

Courses being offered include:

Galvanize makes it easy for employees to attend courses by offering live sessions twice per week and recording all classes, allowing flexibility for students if deadlines come up at work. The Professional Development courses run 4-6 weeks and are delivered on a part-time basis, offering classes in the evenings to accommodate the schedule of working students.

To learn more about Galvanize and enroll in one of its Hack Reactor Professional Development courses, please visit https://hackreactor.com/prodev.

About Galvanize
 Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

Wertpapier


