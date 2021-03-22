Regions Bank Earns Gallup’s Highest Workplace Honor a Seventh Consecutive Year

Regions Bank is honored to have earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the seventh consecutive year. This award is Gallup’s highest honor, recognizing the most engaged workplace cultures at organizations worldwide.

Engaged employees care about their work — and it shows. They consistently generate creativity, innovation and growth, paving the path to performance excellence.

“At Regions, we believe that engaged associates are the key to our company’s success, and this is why building a culture of engagement remains a top priority,” said Dave Keenan, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer for Regions. “The Regions team came together in a powerful way in 2020 to serve our customers through the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the communities we serve through a variety of challenges. We are honored that Gallup has recognized Regions Bank among the top companies globally for our efforts to create a highly engaged workforce and appreciate the engagement and dedication of the Regions team during these unprecedented times.”

Winners of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award put their people’s engagement at the heart of their business strategy and create a workplace culture to match. Winning GEWA organizations have an engagement level of 73% — seven times the rate in the U.S., and 14 times the global average.

Gallup research includes studies of millions of employees across all industries and consistently shows the best workplaces share an intentional focus on engagement and their culture. As a winner, Regions differentiates itself by investing in employees and putting people development at the center of its business strategy.

“We strive to connect associate engagement to every aspect of our culture at Regions,” said Seanna McGough, head of Learning & Development. “Gallup’s recognition of our having such an engaged workforce just proves that we’re on the right track.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005080/en/