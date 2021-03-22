Boingo Selected to Bring Instant-On Wi-Fi to Residents at Three Foulger-Pratt Properties in Washington, D.C.

“For today’s residents, easy, secure, and fast connectivity community-wide is an essential requirement,” said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. “At Foulger-Pratt’s amenity-rich, technology-forward properties, the Boingo wireless networks are designed for the 5G era—delivering the capacity and speed needed today to stream, download, video chat and game while able to scale for future innovations.”

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has been selected by Foulger-Pratt , a real estate investment and development firm, to launch managed Wi-Fi services at three luxury multifamily properties in Washington, D.C. Boingo managed wireless networks will bring residents at Beckert’s Park, ONE501 and Press House fast, instant connectivity inside apartments and throughout all common areas, which include quiet spaces to support those working remote. In addition, the secure Boingo network will enable a contact-free move in process—from identity verification to apartment inspections.

“Amid COVID-19 we’ve realized it’s critical to have wireless connectivity that you can trust and always access. Partnering with Boingo—at our new Beckert’s Park, ONE501 and Press House properties—provides secure connectivity property-wide, and notably in co-working areas for those juggling the demands of working from home,” said Judd Ullom, director of development at Foulger-Pratt. “With Boingo, residents simply log in and receive Wi-Fi access the day they move in. Boingo makes Wi-Fi easy, fast and secure for our residents and staff.”

Boingo’s community-wide managed network powers the Foulger-Pratt Room2Roam service and is engineered for the 5G era. The network is backed by 24/7 customer service and delivers real-time network insights for property managers. Foulger-Pratt’s property management team is utilizing the Boingo network to power a safe, contact-free move in process with mobile applications and smart software to remotely verify tenant identification, electronically sign leases, and allow residents to document unit inspection results in real-time via their smartphone.

Beckert’s Park is currently open with 325 apartments located in the heart of Capitol Hill. ONE501, in the historic Eckington neighborhood, and Press House, located near bustling Union Market and the H Street corridor, will begin pre-leasing this spring. The modern communities feature a mix of studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartments with open living spaces. Luxury lifestyle amenities include dog grooming services, rooftop clubhouses and terraces, resort-style pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, game rooms, parking garages, private bike storage, expansive community spaces and more.

Boingo is a leading provider of connectivity solutions for multifamily housing properties, serving over 300,000 residents across more than 2,200 communities. Learn more about Boingo for multifamily at boingo.com/multifamily.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

About Foulger-Pratt

Established in 1963, Foulger-Pratt is a real estate development firm distinguished by its long-term investment focus and extensive experience executing successful mixed-use, transit-oriented projects throughout the Washington, DC metro area. The firm’s intimate knowledge of virtually every submarket in this robust and stable regional economy has enabled it to develop more than 15 million square feet of commercial office, retail space, and multifamily residential projects. From acquisition to development, construction to asset management, the company’s fully integrated teams create value at all stages of an investment’s lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.foulgerpratt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005132/en/