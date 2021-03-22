 

New Aerie Stores Coming to Westfield Shopping Centers Across the U.S.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced today that the companies signed leases for seven new Aerie stores and two adjacent standalone OFFLINE by Aerie locations, opening in the second half of 2021 at URW’s flagship shopping destinations in the U.S.

“At AEO Inc., stores are a powerful tool for our omni-channel business and continue to be important for our brands,” said Andrew McLean, Chief Commercial Officer, AEO Inc. “Our approach to store openings is based on a deep understanding of customer and market potential. Future expansion in the Westfield Portfolio is based on achieving that potential and our core belief in engaging and serving new customers for both Aerie and the OFFL/NE by Aerie sub-brand.”

“We are proud to continue our relationship with AEO, Inc., especially as it embarks on a new strategy for its brands and its physical retail footprint,” said Colin Shaughnessy, executive vice president, U.S. Leasing at URW. “At URW, we have been focused over the last several years on ensuring we have the best assets in the best markets. That effort is now paying off, as we see really dynamic interest in our destinations as retailers hone their brick-and-mortar portfolio to focus on the most important locations.”

The new Aerie stores will open in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Md., Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., Westfield Plaza Bonita in National City, Calif., Westfield Southcenter in Seattle, Wa., Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, N.Y., and Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, Calif. The locations at Garden State Plaza and Montgomery will also feature adjacent storefronts featuring OFFLINE by Aerie, the new sub-brand offering a complete collection of activewear and accessories built for REAL movement and REAL comfort, launched in July 2020.

The announcement follows a variety of new lease signings and store openings within URW’s U.S. portfolio, including Chanel Beauty at Westfield UTC in San Diego; Christian Louboutin, Gentle Monster, Lady M Cakes, Polestar, Psycho Bunny and Reiss at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, Calif.; Gansevoort Market at Westfield World Trade Center in New York; Golden Goose and a Salvatore Ferragamo expansion deal at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles; Under Armour at Westfield Annapolis in Maryland; and Urban Outfitters deals at Westfield Annapolis, Westfield Southcenter, and Westfield Valencia in Los Angeles.

