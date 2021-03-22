 

Cloudflare Reinvents the Corporate Network to Speed Up, Simplify, and Secure How Any Business Connects to the Internet

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today introduced Magic WAN with Magic Firewall and new strategic partnerships with major networking and data center providers as part of Cloudflare One, its cloud-based network-as-a-service solution. Magic WAN with Magic Firewall gives customers of all sizes a one-stop-shop to connect and secure data, devices, offices, cloud networks, and more without relying on hardware boxes. Magic WAN is a SaaS solution that connects any traffic source to Cloudflare’s global network for secure, fast connectivity, and Magic Firewall integrates with it to enforce security rules across all traffic. With Magic WAN and Magic Firewall, businesses can also speed up their network and add security at a fraction of the cost compared to legacy MPLS architecture.

"Companies burn significant resources provisioning and maintaining legacy connectivity technologies like MPLS," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "With Magic WAN, we’re leveraging Cloudflare’s global network to offer reliable, faster, much more cost-effective connectivity with security built in. And by partnering with the leading SD-WAN vendors, we can ensure Magic WAN can be a drop-in replacement for legacy connectivity solutions. The modern enterprise network deserves a modern take on networking, and Magic WAN is just that."

Many businesses still rely on traditional security and connectivity solutions built for in-office corporate networks. Now that the workforce is increasingly distributed, employees are frustrated with the slow speeds of VPNs and security teams are burdened with maintaining an expensive patchwork of solutions. Further, this legacy approach was not designed to support businesses that rely on the Internet for critical workplace apps, which are common attack vectors exploited by hackers. As more businesses rely on the Internet to conduct business, Cloudflare One protects and accelerates the performance of devices, applications, and entire networks to keep workforces secure and connected.

According to Ghassan Abdo, VP of WW Telecom, Virtualization & CDN at IDC Research, “Increased cloud adoption coupled with the recent pivot to remote workers has increased the volume of Internet, SaaS, and IaaS traffic, straining traditional network architectures, such as MPLS. WAN architectures that offer a global scale, integrated enterprise network security functions, and direct, secure connectivity to remote users are key to organizations looking to increase their operational agility and lower total costs of ownership.”

