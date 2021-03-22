 

ImmunityBio Announces NIH-Led Research Affirming that PD-L1 T-haNK Therapy Overcomes T-Cell Escape in Multiple Types of Resistant Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced the publication of preclinical data in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) highlighting efficacy of ImmunityBio’s PD-L1 t-haNK natural killer cell-based therapy in combination with T cell-based immunotherapy against heterogeneous tumors. ImmunityBio’s novel PD-L1 t-haNKs are derived from a human, allogeneic NK cell line (NK-92) that has been engineered to express IL-2, CD16, and a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that recognizes PD-L1.

Human solid tumors are made of multiple clones of tumor cells, some of which harbor genomic alterations that make them invisible to T cells. These resistant clones accomplish this “cloaking ability” by preventing the presentation of the tumor antigens on MHC-I receptors, thus “hiding” from killer T cells. For these patients, maximum activation of T cells with immunotherapy is unlikely to lead to durable tumor control or a cure. However, when NK cells are activated, tumor recognition and targeting is restored. The study shows that when subpopulations of tumors cells escape T cell detection or killing, they upregulate PD-L1 in the process because of interferon in the tumor microenvironment. This increase in tumor cell PD-L1 expression sensitizes them to killing by PD-L1 t-haNKs.

“Our results suggest that sequential treatment, first with T cell immunotherapy to kill the sensitive tumor cells and upregulate PD-L1 on the remaining cells, followed by PD-L1 t-haNK treatment, may overcome the issue of tumor heterogeneity and enhance rates of durable tumor control in patients with relapsed solid cancers,” said Clint T. Allen, M.D., Principal Investigator, Section on Translational Tumor Immunology in the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIH) and corresponding author of the publication.

The publication by first author Maxwell Lee et al., “Chimeric antigen receptor engineered NK cellular immunotherapy overcomes the selection of T cell escape variant cancer cells,” describes the development of preclinical models with heterogenous cancers containing T cell escape variant tumor cells. T cell-based immunotherapy administered in these preclinical models resulted in IFNγ production that in turn upregulated PD-L1 expression in T cell escape variants. Subsequent administration of irradiated PD-L1 t-haNKs targeted and eliminated the tumor cell populations that had evolved to be resistant to T-cell immunotherapy alone, resulting in synergistic anti-tumor activity.

Seite 1 von 4


ImmunityBio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ImmunityBio Announces NIH-Led Research Affirming that PD-L1 T-haNK Therapy Overcomes T-Cell Escape in Multiple Types of Resistant Tumors ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced the publication of preclinical data in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) highlighting efficacy of ImmunityBio’s PD-L1 t-haNK natural killer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Interim Phase I Safety Data of hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in Oral and Sublingual Formulations