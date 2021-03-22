 

Kaleyra Announces Agreement with Visa to enhance digital payments in Latin America and the Caribbean

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR), a rapidly growing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), today announced a new agreement with Visa in the Latin America and the Caribbean region.

As part of the agreement, k-lab, the innovation lab of Kaleyra, will be creating communication solutions for Visa partners, solving digital communication issues that exist across the industry today. These range from streamlining KYC, to timely reminders of reward benefits, and messaging to avoid transaction declines.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the synergies between the solution building approach of k-lab and the deep understanding the Visa team have of the region,” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s CEO. “These highly customer-centric communication modules will be delivering huge operational savings to Latin American issuers as well as delighting their customers.”

“We’re excited to bring Kaleyra into our fintech ecosystem and looking forward to improving customer experiences around our products with their expertise,” said Arnoldo Reyes, VP of Fintech, Partnerships and Ventures for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.



