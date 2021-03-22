 

Sarasota County Broadens Use of Everbridge Vaccine Scheduling Solution After Florida Governor Expands Vaccination Eligibility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Sarasota County, Florida expanded its use of the company’s Vaccine Distribution solution to prepare for increased demand after Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order widening the eligibility of who can receive the vaccine. In anticipation of tens of thousands of new people becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Sarasota County added Everbridge Smart Orchestration to better manage the registration process and automate enrollment and scheduling notifications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005463/en/

Sarasota County, FL Broadens Use of Everbridge Vaccine Scheduling Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Sarasota County, FL Broadens Use of Everbridge Vaccine Scheduling Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Florida opened coronavirus vaccinations to people 60 and older, with plans to vaccinate those 55 and up “relatively soon,” according to Governor DeSantis. The state now receives more than 400,000 doses per week, up from 250,000. “Each time Florida lowers the age by five years, about two million more people become eligible for shots,” the Governor said. As the pool of Floridians who can receive the vaccine grows, counties like Sarasota are ramping up their distribution efforts.

“We’re evaluating the executive order. We’re looking at how we can best implement that for our citizens so that it best serves them,” said Chuck Henry, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health Sarasota County, recently told the county commission. “We’ll be making some announcements providing instruction for that 60 to 65 age group on how to get into the system to be eligible for vaccines.”

In addition to Sarasota County, recent deployments of Everbridge to power vaccine distribution also include Columbia County, Indian River County and Manatee County in Florida, St Clair County in Michigan, the entire state of West Virginia, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the fourth largest Native American tribe in the country, and other public and private sector organizations.

“We are proud to partner with the leadership of cities, counties, and entire states to help expedite vaccine distribution,” said Brian Toolan, Senior Director of Government Solutions at Everbridge. “From the onset of this pandemic, public safety leaders like those in Sarasota County have worked tirelessly to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. It remains our hope that by helping to streamline the vaccine administration process, we become one step closer to putting this crisis behind us.”

Seite 1 von 3
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sarasota County Broadens Use of Everbridge Vaccine Scheduling Solution After Florida Governor Expands Vaccination Eligibility Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Sarasota County, Florida expanded its use of the company’s Vaccine Distribution solution to prepare for increased demand after Governor Ron …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Everbridge Named Top Enterprise IT Alerting Solution for 2020 by IT Central Station
16.03.21
Everbridge wurde von einer führenden zwischenstaatlichen Organisation mit der Bereitstellung von Software für die Impfstoffverteilung in Dutzenden von Staaten beauftragt
16.03.21
Everbridge Selected to Power Vaccine Distribution Across Dozens of Countries in Support of Leading Intergovernmental Organization
15.03.21
Everbridge Announces Closing of Offering of $375 Million Convertible Senior Notes
15.03.21
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System, Which Supports the Fourth Largest Native American Tribe in the United States, Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts
10.03.21
Everbridge Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda Presents on the Critical Role of Software in Creating a Safer World at 2021 SXSW Global Conference
09.03.21
Everbridge Announces Pricing of Upsized $325 Million Convertible Notes Offering
08.03.21
Everbridge Announces Private Offering of $275 Million Convertible Notes
05.03.21
Everbridge erhält revolutionäres neues Public-Warning-Patent für eine Technologie zur automatisierten Auswahl der optimalen Kommunikationskanäle, um während einer Krise schnellstmöglich äußerst gezielt breite Bevölkerungsgruppen zu erreichen
05.03.21
Everbridge Awarded Revolutionary New Public Warning Patent for Technology that Automates the Selection of the Optimal Communications Channels to Reach the Broadest, Hyper-Targeted Populations – as Fast as Possible – During a Crisis