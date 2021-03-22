Sarasota County Broadens Use of Everbridge Vaccine Scheduling Solution After Florida Governor Expands Vaccination Eligibility

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that Sarasota County, Florida expanded its use of the company’s Vaccine Distribution solution to prepare for increased demand after Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order widening the eligibility of who can receive the vaccine. In anticipation of tens of thousands of new people becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Sarasota County added Everbridge Smart Orchestration to better manage the registration process and automate enrollment and scheduling notifications.

Sarasota County, FL Broadens Use of Everbridge Vaccine Scheduling Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Florida opened coronavirus vaccinations to people 60 and older, with plans to vaccinate those 55 and up “relatively soon,” according to Governor DeSantis. The state now receives more than 400,000 doses per week, up from 250,000. “Each time Florida lowers the age by five years, about two million more people become eligible for shots,” the Governor said. As the pool of Floridians who can receive the vaccine grows, counties like Sarasota are ramping up their distribution efforts.

“We’re evaluating the executive order. We’re looking at how we can best implement that for our citizens so that it best serves them,” said Chuck Henry, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health Sarasota County, recently told the county commission. “We’ll be making some announcements providing instruction for that 60 to 65 age group on how to get into the system to be eligible for vaccines.”

In addition to Sarasota County, recent deployments of Everbridge to power vaccine distribution also include Columbia County, Indian River County and Manatee County in Florida, St Clair County in Michigan, the entire state of West Virginia, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the fourth largest Native American tribe in the country, and other public and private sector organizations.

“We are proud to partner with the leadership of cities, counties, and entire states to help expedite vaccine distribution,” said Brian Toolan, Senior Director of Government Solutions at Everbridge. “From the onset of this pandemic, public safety leaders like those in Sarasota County have worked tirelessly to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. It remains our hope that by helping to streamline the vaccine administration process, we become one step closer to putting this crisis behind us.”